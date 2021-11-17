Rajanath Singh inaugurates Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi and said Rani Laxmi Bai’s contribution to the freedom struggle is unmatched. He also noted that women’s role in the armed forces is increasing ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to power.

Rajnath Singh was in Jhansi where the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv is part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and launch several new initiatives of the Ministry of Defence to the nation in a grand ceremony being organised in the precincts of Jhansi Fort on the final day of the event on November 19, also the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi. The Ministry of Defence has organised the three-day Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv jointly with the Uttar Pradesh government.

“She lost her everything at a young age, but not her self-respect and honour. This was ingrained in her, putting her on the pinnacle of bravery. Her heroism gave a new dimension to the power of women, which she, in fact, reawakened,” Rajnath Singh said.

He said being a woman was never a hindrance for her in the battlefield.

“Many think women are weak, they should learn from freedom fighters like Laxmi Bai, Avanti Bai, Jhalkari Bai who showed unparalleled bravery on the battlefield,” he said.

He mentioned that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose named one of the Indian National Army (NA) regiments after Laxmi Bai.

“Netaji believed the freedom struggle was incomplete without the participation of women who account for half the population,” the defence minister said.

Post independence, women did not have the right participation in the defence forces, he said, adding that things were changing now.

“Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over, the participation of women is increasing in every force,” he said.

“The army has opened the doors for women. We have increased their numbers in three wings of the defence forces,” Rajnath Singh said.

The girls, Rajnath Singh said, were getting admission in Sainik Schools while the portals of the National Defence Academy have been opened for them.

“You will be surprised to know two lakh girls in the country have appeared for admission in NDA,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said the country has progressed rapidly on the path of self- reliance under this government.

With the joint efforts of government and the industry the goal of Make in India would not only be achieved but also “Make for the World”, he said. “This is an important resolution related to defence, we will accomplish this,” he said.

He lauded chief minister Yogi Adityanath for maintenance of law and order in the state. The goons and mafias have either fled the state or they have given up crime, he added.

About the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv, Rajnath Singh said, “It connects us with the pride of India and the struggle for the independence of the country. Rani Laxmi Bai’s bravery and sacrifice are associated with every part of Jhansi.”