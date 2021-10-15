Ram temple constructionexample of people’s faith in “right leadership”: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was being undertaken on a war footing and this shrine, linked with the sentiments of billions of people, would be the grandest of all in the world, said UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing a crowd at the Mansarovar Ramlila ground here after leading the grand victory procession on Vijay Dashmi.

He said the construction of the temple was an example how people’s faith in the “right leadership” could yield good results and how India’s cultural heritage, including Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Prayagraj’s Kumbh Fair, found a place on the world platform under the Modi Government.

“Under this Government, all hurdles against bharat and bharatiyata were removed one by one,” he said. He urged people to follow the path of truth and justice shown by Lord Ram.

“As long as Ram Katha is being recited in every home, no power can cause harm to India,” he said, adding that the new UP of new India was marching ahead on the path of growth and development by following the path of Lord Ram.

The CM said the not only Ayodhya and Janakpuri contributed to Lord Ram’s success, but people from the oppressed sections of society, including dalits and backwards, stood by him in the time of crisis.