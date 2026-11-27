The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is developing four hydrogen-powered train sets, expected to be ready within a year. Their routes are yet to be decided. RDSO director general Prabhas Dansana said around 20,000 trains run daily across the country. (For Representation) more

The trains will follow India’s first hydrogen train, planned for the Jind-Panipat route in Haryana. RDSO director (research) Ashish Gupta confirmed the development at the opening of InnoRail exhibition at the RDSO Stadium. He said hydrogen train operations were currently expensive, but costs were expected to fall with commercial-scale production.

RDSO is showcasing the technology at the three-day exhibition, organised with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). More than 200 companies, including firms from Germany, Japan and Russia, are participating.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Railway Board member (operations and business development) Manoj Singh said RDSO had introduced a wagon design policy to encourage industry participation as Indian Railways targets a freight loading capacity of 2,000 million tonnes.

RDSO director general Prabhas Dansana said around 20,000 trains run daily across the country, making infrastructure expansion a priority.

InnoRail conference chairman Mangal Dev said high-speed rail and dedicated freight corridors would boost capacity and reduce logistics costs, stressing the need for greater collaboration with domestic manufacturers. Conference co-chairman Abhishek Saraf said additional capacity would make rail freight more competitive.