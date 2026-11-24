: Cyber fraudsters siphoned off ₹3.42 lakh from the bank account of Chetan Prakash Singh, a resident of Ashiyana Sector-I, by tricking him into opening a WhatsApp link for Green Gas bill payment. He reported the fraud on cyber helpline 1930 and lodged an FIR at Ashiyana police station. Inspector Gajendra Rai said the cyber team was investigating the case and efforts were underway to freeze the defrauded amount. (For representation only) more

Singh said he recently received a call from an unidentified person claiming to be a Green Gas company employee, who told him that his bill had not been paid. The caller sent him a WhatsApp link to make the payment.

Singh said his mobile phone was hacked after he opened the link, though he did not realise it at the time. Within half an hour, he received a message informing him that ₹3.42 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

He reported the fraud on cyber helpline 1930 and lodged an FIR at Ashiyana police station. Inspector Gajendra Rai said the cyber team was investigating the case and efforts were underway to freeze the defrauded amount.

Man gets four years in jail, ₹50,000 fine for burning bikes

Lucknow: A man has been sentenced to four years in prison for setting two motorcycles on fire after a dispute over a mobile phone, with the complainant’s wife telling the court she saw him fleeing from their house’s porch after the blaze. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravindra Prasad Gupta convicted Ramjeet and imposed a fine of ₹50,000. The case was reported by Dinesh Kumar at Sushant Golf City police station on August 5, 2020. He said the motorcycles, belonging to him and his brother, were parked in the porch when they were set ablaze and destroyed. Kumar had earlier argued with Ramjeet over a mobile phone, and the latter had threatened to “deal with” him, the prosecution told the court. Kumar died before the trial concluded.