RSS-BJP meet in Lucknow cautions workers against letting Opposition set agenda
Amid talk of grievances, senior leaders lay stress on unity and focus on organisational work ahead of 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
A coordination meeting for the Awadh region between the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Lucknow on Wednesday emphasised the Opposition should not be allowed to set the political agenda as leaders stressed that the party should “play on its own pitch” rather than respond to narratives created by its rivals.
Amid talk of “growing grievances” among party workers and the Sangh cadre over the alleged lack of hearing at police stations, tehsils and block offices in the state, senior leaders urged them to remain united and focus on organisational work ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
The meeting, which is part of a wider organisational exercise being undertaken by the BJP and RSS in the state ahead of the polls, was held at a resort on Kanpur Road here. It was attended by RSS sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale, sah sarkaryawah Arun Kumar, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, kshetra pracharak Anil Kumar, BJP state president and Union minister Pankaj Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh, among others.
The meeting sought feedback on the functioning of the government and organisation at the grassroots. Each organisation was also asked to spell out the new programmes it planned to undertake in the run-up to the elections.
According to insiders, during the interaction, workers openly voiced their “pain” over not being heard at thanas, tehsils and blocks. Some complained that even MLAs were not listened to.
“Senior leaders acknowledged the grievance and assured them that the matter would be taken up at the appropriate forum. At the same time, they urged workers to put the issue aside for now and focus collectively on strengthening the organisation,” BJP leaders attending the meeting revealed.
The Opposition, the leaders said, was seeking to shift the political discourse towards caste and issues such as the UGC regulations because it could not effectively counter the BJP on development and governance. Workers were cautioned against getting drawn into such narratives and were asked to instead communicate the government’s development and governance record.
The deliberations also covered booth-level mobilisation, organisational preparedness, grassroots feedback and greater coordination between the Sangh and BJP.
The coordination committee meetings for other regions including Kashi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur are also expected to be held very soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More