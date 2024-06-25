Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha demands NEET cancellation in Lucknow protest

Hundreds of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (youth wing workers of the Samajwadi Party) staged a demonstration outside the party office on Tuesday, demanding cancellation of NEET and a retest by another agency. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The protest was led by state president of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, Vineet Kushwaha. Protesters demanded dismissal of the BJP government which failed to control paper leaks.

After a scuffle with the police, the youth were bundled in a vehicle and taken to the Eco Garden. They alleged that the police also misbehaved with them in which one of the protesters suffered a fracture.

The police put up barricades to prevent protesters when they started walking towards the Legislative Assembly from the Samajwadi Party office. The police stopped them after which the youth staged a sit-in.

In a memorandum addressed to governor Anandiben Patel, it was said that there is a lot of anger among the youth regarding the rigging in NEET. A demand was also raised to dismiss the BJP government for the paper leak.