SC-ST Commission to form committees in every division

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 12, 2025 07:24 AM IST

The commission has also decided to make video conferencing robust so that complainants from far off places can virtually attend the hearings.

The Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes Commission on Tuesday decided to constitute committees in every division to address complaints and expedite proceedings in pending cases.

The commission also decided to make video conferencing system robust so that complainants from far off places can virtually attend the commission’s hearings.

The state government has divided the state into 18 divisions for the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes Commission.

Each division is headed by a member of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission.

Presiding over the meeting, chairman of the commission Baijnath Rawat, a former BJP MLA, laid stress on making the video conferencing system robust so that people do not have to cover long distances to reach Lucknow for the commission’s hearing.

“It has been decided to constitute committees in every mandal (division) so that complaints could be addressed without delay,” said Anita Gautam, member of the commission.

She pointed out that the commission gets most of the complaints related to land disputes. It was also decided in the meeting that links of video conferencing will be sent on mobile numbers of both the parties before the hearing of the case, Gautam added.

“For people living in far off places like Sonbhadra attending the commission’s hearing through video conferencing will be more convenient,” Gautam asserted.

“As the majority of the people have smartphones, attending the hearings via video conferencing will not be a problem,” she added.

In October last year, the Yogi Adityanath government appointed chairman and members of the commission.

