Seers discuss Kashi, Mathura, other issues at VHP’s Magh Mela camp conference

PRAYAGRAJ Seers discussed various issues, including social harmony, joint family system, propagation of Hindu religion, preservation of culture and love jihad, during a daylong Sant Sammelan organised at the Magh Mela camp of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) here on Sunday. Seers at the Sant Sammelan organised at the Magh Mela camp of VHP on February 11. (HT photo)

As per the seers present at the conference, fulfilment of the resolution of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya was a result of the resolutions passed and mediations held on the sands of Sangam in the past. They said after the consecration of Ram Lalla, Muslim community should give up its claim on Kashi and Mathura.

On the call given by seer Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, general secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, other seers unanimously held that the Muslim community should withdraw its claim from Kashi and Mathura before Mahakumbh-2025.

“Otherwise, while right now there is talk of just three temples, in future we will claim all temples that were demolished in the past,” Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said.

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra who presided over the conference, said that soon the seers will discuss the issues of Kashi and Mathura in detail. “Today we have all resolved that like Ayodhya, we will also liberate Mathura and Kashi,” he said.

VHP’s central patron Dinesh said upcoming programmes and plans will be made by reflecting on the topics that have come through the seers. The conference was conducted by Rastriya Sant Sampark Pramukh Ashok Tiwari.

Those who addressed the event included seers Abhay Chaitanya Brahmachari, Ajnesanand, Shyamsundar Das, Santosh Das Satua Baba, Ramkamal Das Vedanti, Ramratan Das Maharaj Falahari Baba, Kaushalya Maa of Kinnar Akhada, Gopal Das Tyagi, Hariharanand, VHP’s regional organisation secretary Nitin and its state president Kavinder Pratap Singh among others.