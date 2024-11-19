‘Severe air quality decline expected in NCR due to lack of winds’

A severe decline in air quality is expected to grip several districts of the National Capital Region (NCR) in the coming days due to a combination of heavy fog, smog, and the lack of crucial winds. Meteorologist UP Sahi from Agriculture University, Meerut, stated on Tuesday that the absence of a western disturbance this year has worsened the situation. “The usual winds from the Mediterranean Ocean, which help clear the air of accumulated pollutants, have not yet arrived. These winds, which typically blow from October to February, have a key role in dispersing suspended particles in the atmosphere,” said Sahi. The forecast suggests this poor air quality will persist for several more days (File photo)

This lack of wind movement has led to an accumulation of moisture, contributing to the heavy fog and smog that is now being observed across the region. The forecast suggests this poor air quality will persist for several more days, with no immediate improvement in sight.

The air quality index (AQI) in key NCR districts has already reached alarming levels. In places like Ghaziabad, Noida, Hapur, and Meerut, the AQI has crossed 400, which falls into the “severe” category. The situation in other districts such as Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar is also concerning, with AQI levels well above 300. Baghpat recorded an AQI of 500, the highest in the region.

In response, the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 has been implemented across the NCR. This includes stringent measures such as halting construction activities, restricting the use of BS3 and BS4 vehicles, and the closure of schools for physical classes. District magistrates in Noida, Ghaziabad, and other affected districts have ordered all schools to conduct online classes for students up to Class 12.

Bhuvan Prakash Yadav, regional officer of the pollution control board in Meerut, stated, “The fourth stage of GRAP has been enforced, and its guidelines will be strictly followed. These measures are aimed at curbing the ongoing air pollution crisis.” He added that local authorities are ensuring that construction dust is controlled, and vehicles are checked for pollution under valid norms.

Meanwhile, district authorities have ramped up efforts to prevent further deterioration in air quality. In Meerut, district magistrate Deepak Meena instructed officials to ensure regular water sprinkling on roads to minimise dust pollution and strictly enforce penalties on illegal garbage burning. The transport department has also been directed to conduct vehicle checks to ensure compliance with pollution control standards, including mandatory pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Health experts have raised concerns about the adverse impact of deteriorating air quality on vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Chest specialist Dr Verottam Tomar described air pollution as a “silent killer” that severely affects children’s lungs.

Doctors have advised the public to avoid outdoor activities, particularly during the morning and evening hours when pollution levels peak. Masks have been recommended for those who must venture outdoors, and people have been urged to limit exposure to the harmful effects of smog.

With PTI inputs