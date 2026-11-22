Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said skilled youth will form the backbone of Viksit UP and Viksit Bharat. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the fifth National Skill Convocation in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo) more

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation here, he said “Youth trained through Skill India will become the backbone of a developed and self-reliant India in 2047. When the country celebrates the centenary of Independence (2047), happiness will be on every face. Every woman will be leading society with self-reliance. Our goal is to provide employment to the youth, self-reliance to the farmers, and a respectable remuneration to the workers.”

In 2015, the prime minister launched the Skill India campaign on World Youth Skills Day at Vigyan Bhavan, he said.

Through this, he attempted to allay the frustration and despair of the youth by providing a platform to the talent of India’s youth, the world’s largest young workforce, he said.

“PM Modi has worked to advance the Indian philosophy of “Ayogyo Purushottam Nasti, Yojakstatra Durlabh” (No person is useless, the only thing lacking is proper guidance and a provider),” he said.

The chief minister stated that India is the youngest country in the world, and Uttar Pradesh is the youngest state in India, home to the largest number of youth.

Uttar Pradesh rapidly expanded the Prime Minister’s Skill Development Mission after 2017, he said, adding that the strength of the youth within the state is being harnessed, resulting in over 1.7 million (17 lakh) youth trained under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, and over 700,000 youth successfully securing jobs through campus selection.

He said that under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Rural Skill Scheme, more than 1.23 lakh rural youth were directly employed by providing training and residential facilities.

“When the world was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, India was implementing the National Education Policy, which emphasised skill development alongside the traditional curriculum. Through Project Praveen, more than 250,000 students in over 1,700 secondary schools are receiving this benefit,” he said.

The chief minister discussed the state’s young workforce was being prepared for emerging technologies and Industry 4.0. He stated that for successful industrial operations, the state government, in collaboration with Tata Technology, has launched new courses in emerging technologies, AI, robotics, drone technology, Internet of Things, 3D printing, and other trades tailored to industry demand, in over 150 ITIs. More than 12,000 trained youth are finding good employment through campus selection.

The chief minister stated that more than 50,000 trained youth found employment at the 2026 employment fair in the state, including more than 3,400 disabled youth.

The state has a large network of vocational education and skill development programmes in both the government and private sectors, he said.

To integrate all these, the process of developing the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Skilling and Employment Zone has moved forward, he added. Here, under one roof, skilled youth will be made available to the industry according to national and global market needs, he said, adding that the government has continuously stepped up its efforts for this.

Union minister of state (independent charge) for skill development Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state for finance and BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and Uttar Pradesh ministers Manoj Pandey and Kapil Dev Agarwal were among those present at the function.