Slow start, high hopes: Lucknow electronics market eyes late Dhanteras turnaround

LUCKNOW Showroom lights across major markets in the city are gleaming and festive buntings are firmly in place, even if the billing counters are waiting for the real crowd to arrive. Bogged down by a sluggish start and steep price escalations across product categories, Lucknow’s electronics traders are banking on a last-minute buying frenzy over the Dhanteras-Diwali window to clock ₹500 crore to ₹700 crore in business. With the two festivals just days apart, market veterans say the final 48 to 72 hours traditionally turn the tables for the entire season. Bogged down by a sluggish start and steep price escalations across product categories, Lucknow’s electronics traders are banking on a last-minute buying frenzy over the Dhanteras-Diwali window to clock ₹500 crore to ₹700 crore in business. (Sourced)

For now, festive footfall is being driven by decorative lights and electronic strings, alongside social media trends nudging families to upgrade their home decor.

According to Lucknow Vyapar Mandal president Amarnath Mishra, higher smartphone tags are inflating overall revenue projections, even as TV, refrigerator, AC and washing machine segments are saturated, with people replacing appliances only when they are around 10 years old or an upgrade is absolutely necessary. “Interest in premium products like dishwashers has grown, but it is still limited to only 1-2 out of every 100 families,” he added.

Behind the delayed shopping spree is a relentless supply-chain pinch that has pushed retail prices up by nearly 1.5 times over last year. Naka Vyapar Mandal president Pawan Manocha pointed out that rupee depreciation, pricier imported components from China and rising logistics overheads are forcing suppliers to revise rate cards almost every week.

Lucknow Electronics Vyapar Mandal president Bunty Abrol traced the slowdown back to July, noting that international geopolitical tensions have sent crude oil soaring from $52 to $110 a barrel and plastic granules from ₹100 to ₹170 a kg. As a result, a 32-inch LED TV has jumped from ₹10,000 to ₹14,000, a ₹20,000 smartphone now commands ₹32,000, laptops have surged from ₹35,000 to ₹60,000, and ACs are dearer by up to ₹5,000.

Refusing to let inflation play spoilsport, dealers have gone all out to attract buyers as rates may climb further post-Diwali.

While All India Mobile Association president Neeraj Jauhar noted a 15–20% hike in handset prices — pushing a ₹10,000 phone to ₹12,000 and a ₹1 lakh flagship to ₹1.20 lakh — stores are countering the pinch with scratch cards and assured gifts like electric kettles, irons and crockery. To mark its 20th anniversary, the mobile association is even matching the one-year company warranty with an extra year of store warranty, alongside a post-November 25 mega lucky draw featuring an iPhone 17 and a Samsung S25 — confident that a slow festive start will still give way to a photo finish.

“A big jump in sales is expected from the day of Dhanteras, as advance bookings are underway,” he added.