The Samajwadi Party has formally written to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, alleging that roughly one lakh duplicate voters appear in the draft electoral rolls published on November 17, 2026. The memorandum signed by SP state president Shyam Lal Pal, claims the party examined voter lists across all 403 assembly constituencies covering 1,73,730 polling booths and approximately 13.58 crore electors. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the party, verification of the draft rolls revealed multiple entries where the voter’s name, relative’s name, address, age and other details are identical, yet each entry carries a distinct EPIC number. The SP says it has already emailed detailed lists - including names, serial numbers, booth numbers, and constituency—along with district-wise breakdowns - to both the chief election commissioner in New Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh CEO.

The memorandum cites an announcement made by the state CEO on November 11, 2026, promising cash rewards to political parties or individuals who identify duplicate voters, and asserts that by discovering around one lakh such cases and submitting the list first, the party is entitled to the full reward amount.

The document lists several specific cases to illustrate the scale of the alleged duplicacy.

In Gorakhpur City assembly constituency, one Archana Gupta, daughter of Prakash Chandra Gupta and aged 35, appears six times on the same polling booth with different EPIC numbers. In Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar constituency, Shivanshu Patel, son of Arvind Patel and aged 22, is listed five times.

Similar multiple entries of the same individuals—ranging from two to five times—are cited from Lucknow North and West, various segments of Prayagraj, Varanasi Cantt, Agra Cantt and Aligarh.

The Samajwadi Party argues that the presence of such large-scale multi-entries raises serious questions about the credibility of the Election Commission’s electoral roll preparation process.

It has demanded that the voter list be thoroughly cleansed on a war footing so that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections can be conducted in a transparent, fair, fearless and independent manner.