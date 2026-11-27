The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which was released on Thursday, makes no mention of reviewing or countering the controversial bulldozer action, police encounters and alleged half-encounters carried out during the ten years of the BJP government in the state. The Samajwadi Party manifesto released on Thursday. (HT) more

While the manifesto promises a zero-tolerance policy against crime, organised crime and hate crimes, it remains silent on the BJP government’s much-debated approach to tackling crime, particularly the use of bulldozers against properties of accused persons and police encounters.

The omission is significant because bulldozer action and encounters have been among the most prominent and politically contentious features of the Yogi government’s law-and-order policy, frequently drawing criticism from Opposition parties over alleged violations of due process and allegations of extrajudicial punishment.

The SP manifesto does not spell out any proposal to review such actions, establish accountability for alleged fake encounters or investigate complaints of half-encounters.

While promising a zero-tolerance approach to crime, the SP has not outlined how it will address concerns over the exercise of police powers under the present regime.