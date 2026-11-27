The Samajwadi Party’s promise of 50% reservation for PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities, including Muslims, in government contracts worth up to ₹50 crore in its 2027 election manifesto, released here on Thursday, triggered a sharp counter-attack by the BJP, which termed it “open Muslim appeasement and an attempt to communalise government tenders”. The BJP alleged that it was Muslim appeasement and an attempt to communalise government tenders. (For representation) more

“This is not PDA. This is Muslim appeasement in the name of PDA. The SP wants to hand over half of UP’s government contracts to Muslims,” BJP state chief spokesperson Dinesh Pratap Singh said.

“During the SP rule, contracts were given to goons, mafia and favourites. Today, they are openly promising to legalise that loot. A 50% reservation in contracts means 50% commission, 50% corruption and 100% appeasement of Muslims. The SP’s PDA is only for Muslims, while the others are just a camouflage for its Muslim appeasement,” Singh added.

“The SP wants to divide even development work along communal lines. What will happen to merit? What will happen to quality? What will happen to poor Hindu youth, Dalit contractors and OBC entrepreneurs who are not part of the SP’s vote bank?” he asked.

“The Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion. The SP knows this promise cannot be implemented. But it is making this promise only to send a signal to Muslims — vote for us, and we will give you contracts. This is pure communal polarisation ahead of the elections,” he added.