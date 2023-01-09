‘Students of all faiths have right to madrasa education’

Lucknow Students of every faith had the right to get education in state madrasas, said chairman of UP State Madrasa Education Board Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed on Sunday. He said,” Madrasas impart modern education in every subject along with religious teaching. If Muslims can get education in Sanskrit schools and colleges, why can’t students of other faiths get educated in madrasas? I don’t think one should discriminate between students on account of religion. I have also been a student of Banaras Hindu University.”

The statement was in response to a notice of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

A letter signed by Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), askedfor a detailed inquiry of all government funded/recognized madrasas admitting non- Muslim children. The inquiry should include physical verification of children. Subsequent to the inquiry, all such children should be admitted to schools for formal education, it said.

The letter also directed to undertake mapping of all unmapped madrasas in state/UTs and admit any/all children into schools for availing formal education with immediate effect.

The letter has also sought a copy of action taken report (ATR) within 30 days for records and further appropriate necessary action.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said,” The madrasas, as an invaluable instrument of traditional education, have played a vital role in spreading literacy among the downtrodden segments of society. Students can be of any faith.”

There are certain madrasas in the state where Sanskrit and other languages are taught. Madrasas are also teaching science, mathematics and other subjects.