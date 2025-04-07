Technology should not remain privilege of elite only: Yogi

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised the need for affordable and sustainable technological solutions to improve the quality of life for the common man, calling upon technical institutes to extend their impact beyond campus boundaries and contribute actively to solving real-world societal challenges. Highlighting how affordable technology is transforming governance, the CM pointed to successful initiatives such as biometric-based free ration distribution and direct bank transfers for pensions. (File Photo)

“Technological advancements have made life easier, but their benefits remain inaccessible to the masses due to high costs. Technology should not remain a privilege of the elite,” said the CM addressing a grand ceremony at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur.

During the event, he inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 13 development projects worth over ₹91 crore. The CM also flagged off four CNG buses to promote eco-friendly transportation in the region. Urging institutions like the MMMUT to take the lead, he called for the creation of cost-effective models in housing, sanitation, waste management, and clean energy.

Citing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Adityanath challenged technologists to develop construction models that can deliver quality homes within ₹1.2 lakh and a three-month timeframe. He also advocated for eco-friendly alternatives to brick kilns.

Highlighting how affordable technology is transforming governance, the CM pointed to successful initiatives such as biometric-based free ration distribution and direct bank transfers for pensions. “Earlier, senior citizens and marginalized groups barely received ₹300, much of which was lost to middlemen. Today, ₹1,000 is directly credited to their accounts without any leakage,” he said.

The CM further noted that switching streetlights from halogen to LED had significantly reduced carbon emissions and saved the state ₹1,000 crore. “Government funds come from taxpayers’ money. Every rupee must be used wisely, and technology can simplify this task,” he added.

Adityanath underlined the need to make Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing accessible to all. He praised municipalities using robotic systems for sewer cleaning and called for the development of low-cost robotic alternatives suitable for smaller towns and rural areas.

He concluded by asserting that India believes in holistic, not just sustainable development. “Our approach balances tradition with innovation, economy with environment, and individual growth with collective progress.”

The CM pointed out that India, known as the “Vishwa Guru,” is now the fifth-largest economy globally and is on track to become the third-largest within two years.

“Earlier, India used to lead and provide guidance in education and technology. We were called the ‘Vishwa Guru,” he stated.

Congratulating the 76 newly appointed faculty members at MMMUT, the CM emphasized the importance of upholding excellence and integrity. “If the university shines, you shine. If it falters, the blame is shared,” he remarked, expressing confidence that MMMUT would soon rank among India’s top 50 and South Asia’s top 100 universities.

During the ceremony, the CM also honoured outstanding researchers and educators with awards and citations for excellence in innovation and academic contributions.

CM orders crackdown on land mafias

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Monday morning, where he interacted with nearly 300 people and listened to their grievances.

Responding to complaints from over two dozen women alleging that local goons were attempting to illegally occupy their land, the CM directed officials to take strict action against land grabbers. He assured complainants that every genuine grievance would be addressed promptly.

“No one should feel distressed. Every legitimate complaint will be dealt with seriously,” said the CM, reaffirming his government’s commitment to protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens.