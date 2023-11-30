This is for reel: Younsgters in Lucknow ‘breaking the barriers’

LUCKNOW Four youngsters, including two minors, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly removing a barricade set up by Lucknow police on G20 road to slow down speeding vehicles and dumping it into a drain. A recent viral video purportedly showed them in the act while following their passion of making reels, said police. This happened on the same road to Janeshwar Mishra Park where the 9-year-old son of a senior police officer was run over by a “speeding SUV” recently. (Sourced)

“The accused - Amethi’s Sahil, Lucknow’s Akhtar and two minors, were identified through CCTV footage. They have been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating),” said Syed Ali Abbas, ADCP (east).

Notably, this is the same road to Janeshwar Mishra Park where Naimish Krishna, 9, son of a senior police officer was run over by a “speeding SUV” while practising skating near the park recently, after which barricades were put up to check speeding.

The four accused came running, lifted the barrier and threw it into a nearby drain. While making a video, they also kicked three-four other barriers and threw these on the road. They made a video in front of the car and went away. The video went viral on social media on Wednesday. HT does not verify the viral video.

“Even though the viral video could not be confirmed, the barricades were not found in place,” said the ADCP.

Helmetless ride invites action for content creator

The police on Wednesday night nabbed a content creator after a purported viral video of him showed him riding a bike without helmet while posing with a ‘gun’.

“The man in his twenties was nabbed by the Sushant Golf City police and his bike has been seized. He is identified as Amit Rai, a resident of Gomti Nagar extension. We will take preventive action against him,” said Vineet Jaiswal, DCP (south).

“The man has also told us that he is a contractual employee with the transport department,” he added.

The DCP said when the gun was checked, it was found that it was a lighter gun. “He has mentioned about the same in the video caption as well,” said Jaiswal.

In the viral video with an audio of a Bhojpuri song, the man was seen riding an adventure bike while flashing a gun near Shaheed Path with Ekana stadium in the backdrop. When his Instagram was checked, it was found that the video garnered around 1.5 million views and over 37K likes.