 ‘Those who declined Ram Temple invite will be rejected in LS polls’: UP dy CM - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / ‘Those who declined Ram Temple invite will be rejected in LS polls’: UP dy CM attacks Cong

‘Those who declined Ram Temple invite will be rejected in LS polls’: UP dy CM attacks Cong

PTI |
Mar 03, 2024 10:04 PM IST

Addressing a BJP workers' convention, Maurya said several opposition parties declined the invite for the ceremony, which took place on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked the Congress by saying those who declined the invitation to take part in the Ram Temple idol consecration in Ayodhya will be rejected by the people in the Lok Sabha polls.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

Addressing a BJP workers' convention in Rewa and Satna, he said several opposition parties declined the invite for the ceremony, which took place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The leaders and parties that refused the invitation to be part of the Ram Temple idol consecration will be rejected by the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Maurya said, adding the grand temple has come up due to the efforts of the public and the BJP.

People are happy as the PM brought back the glory of Ayodhya after 500 years, abrogated Article 370 (which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir) and has been running massive welfare programmes for every section of society, Maurya said.

This will translate into more than 370 seats for the BJP in the upcoming general elections, he claimed.

The PM has controlled corruption effectively by introducing the direct benefit transfer (DBT), the UP Deputy CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On