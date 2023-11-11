Thousands visit Goddess Annapurna temple in Kashi

VARANASI: Thousands of devotees had ‘darshan’ of the golden Idol of Goddess Annapurna at Maa Annapurna Temple here and received khajzna on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday. Considered to be auspicious, the khazana, including puffed rice and coins, will be distributed among the devotees for five days. The devotees get darshan of the golden idol of Maa Annapurna for five days every year. (HT)

The devotees get darshan of the golden idol of Maa Annapurna for five days every year. Like yesteryears, worship of the golden idol was performed on Dhanteras.

Mahant Shankar Puri of Maa Annapurna Temple said, “On Dhanteras, more than five lakh coins (treasure), including those of ₹1 and ₹2, and 11 quintals of lava (puffed rice) were brought for distribution among the devotees. These coins are worshipped and are given as treasure to every devotee who visits the temple.”

“The devotees keep the treasure in their store. By keeping this treasure as prasad in the store of the house, there is no dearth of food grains and money,” said Mahant Puri.

The devotees from various parts of eastern UP started arriving from Thursday morning. They queued up at the barricading installed on the road leading to the temple, said Puri and added that arrangements for breakfast and water for the devotees were made by the temple.

