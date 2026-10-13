Three killed in two separate road accidents in Lucknow

Three people, including a 62-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman travelling on a scooter, died in two separate road accidents in Lucknow on Monday, police said. The accidents took place at Mawaiya Tiraha in Alambagh and near Nandan Crossing in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT). (Pic for representation only)

In the first incident, a scooter collided with a JCB at Mawaiya Tiraha under Alambagh police station limits on Monday. The scooter-borne man and woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed by ambulance to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, where they died during treatment, police said.

“The deceased were identified as Shafiqul Hasan, 62, son of the late Mohammad Zamin Khan, and Wasim Jahan alias Rani, 52, his sister-in-law. Both were residents of Purana Sardari Kheda in Alambagh,” the police statement read.

According to police, the JCB driver fled the spot after the collision. Police contacted the owner using the vehicle’s registration number and summoned him to the accident site. A written complaint has been received from the deceased’s family, and proceedings to register an FIR under relevant sections were underway.

Police are gathering details about the JCB and searching for the absconding driver. The bodies were sent for the prescribed inquest and postmortem procedures.

In the second accident, a woman was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Nandan Crossing in BKT at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The woman, identified as Mamta Mishra, wife of Surendra Mishra, was a resident of Thari village under Mal police station limits in Lucknow district. She was taken to Sarsaiya Hospital after the accident, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police said efforts were underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident. Further legal action will be taken after receiving a written complaint from the family.