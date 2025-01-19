Traffic, road safety, resolving other public issues: New Lucknow DM spells out priorities

Paying special attention to roads and their safety, finding an amicable solution to traffic jams and hearing the public to solve their problems were some of the priorities that new Lucknow DM Vishak G spelled out after assuming charge here on Sunday. New Lucknow DM Vishak G (right) with his predecessor Surya Pal Gangwar while assuming office on Jan 19. (Sourced)

“Being appointed as DM Lucknow is a matter of privilege. It is an opportunity to work and the effort will be to utilise this opportunity in the public interest,” he said after his predecessor Surya Pal Gangwar handed over the charge to him.

Stressing construction of roads and their safety, Vishak G, a 2011 batch IAS officer, said, “Public works department, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and National Highways Authority of India are the departments that build roads. Road engineering matters a lot. So, coordination among all departments is necessary.”

On traffic woes, he said, “If there is a traffic jam somewhere, its solution will also be found.” The new DM emphasised that hearing the public and resolving their issues were also his priorities. Serious attention will be paid to the government’s priority projects, he added.

“Often many departments are involved in a big project. Due to lack of coordination, the project gets delayed and the public also faces difficulties. I will try to establish coordination at the departmental level in projects,” the DM said.

In response to a question, he said Lucknow’s identity will be given attention and its sightseeing places will be further developed.

“Lucknow has several points of attraction. Some work is already being done by the tourism department. The aim will be to create awareness among the public about the importance of these historical buildings and help them learn more about their own heritage,” he said.

“We will also make efforts to ensure that young job seekers don’t have to leave the area and instead focus on increasing investment opportunities locally,” he said.

“Apart from this, strict action will be taken against those who encroach on government land and are engaged in illegal mining,” Vishak G added. “We will ensure action is taken against such mafias and related activities while regulating them effectively,” the new DM said.