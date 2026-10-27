Triple murder in Lucknow: ‘Police informer’ tag kept Saadatganj accused in the clear, locals allege

Rishabh Shukla, the prime accused in the Saadatganj triple murder case, was allegedly a police informer who wielded considerable influence in the area. Locals and family members claimed he frequently visited police stations and outposts and was often seen with police personnel. They alleged that his links with the police led to complaints against him being ignored. Accused Rishabh Shukla (Sourced)

Family members and local residents alleged that Rishabh frequently invoked the names of police personnel to intimidate and harass people. They claimed he was often seen with local policemen at the Saadatganj police station and its outposts. The family also raised allegations of his police connections in its complaint, claiming that the accused had repeatedly harassed them.

“Police personnel used to visit his house, and he was often seen at police stations and outposts,” said Ruchi Tiwari, wife of deceased Shivendra Tiwari.

The family alleged that it had previously approached the police over the dispute but was asked to provide evidence. Ruchi said her husband had started recording a video when the confrontation escalated on Monday. “We had earlier reported the matter to the police, who told us to show proof. So, on Monday, my husband was recording a video when they started abusing and assaulting him. But he was shot dead,” she alleged.

The allegations prompted protests by local residents, who questioned the police’s role and accused them of failing to act on the family’s complaints. Hundreds of RSS members also gathered in support of the bereaved family. Shivaji Tiwari, 62, one of the three deceased, was a retired Uttar Pradesh Secretariat employee who had also served as the RSS’s district sar-karyavah (general secretary).

Shweta Tiwari, daughter of deceased Shivendra, demanded action against the DCP and the entire police station staff, besides the station house officer (SHO) and the outpost in-charge.

Meanwhile, Lucknow police commissioner Tarun Gauba on Tuesday ordered the suspension of Saadatganj SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Kashmiri Mohalla police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Ajay Kumar Chaurasia.