Trying to save minor girl, 20-yr-old drowns in Gomti

A 20-year-old auto-driver drowned while trying to save a minor girl who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Gomti, in the Madeyganj area of Lucknow, in the wee hours of Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“While the girl was saved and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the man who jumped into the river to save the 15-year-old, died. His body was found by the local divers and was declared dead at the hospital,” Lucknow police said in a press note, adding that the man was identified as Shadab, 20, a resident of Nirala Nagar.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The incident happened on Wednesday at around 2:45 AM, when the minor, a resident of Dubagga, jumped into Gomti from the Pukka Pul after she was scolded at home.

Shadab, who happened to be passing by, heard a noise and stopped to look. He saw that a minor girl had jumped into the water.

“When he saw no one coming to the aid of the girl, he jumped in and drowned,” said a police officer.

Later, the police arrived and took the girl out alive with the help of divers. The girl was taken out and admitted to hospital and was later referred to Balarampur Hospital, the police said.

Shadab’s body was taken out and sent for a post-mortem examination. Shadab’s brother-in-law, Sharikh, said that he was the only breadwinner of the house, as his father, Zaki, passed away long ago. Shadab leaves behind four sisters, while his mother’s health remains poor.