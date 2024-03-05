U.P. Board exams: External centre administrator found missing from Kaushambi centre

The external centre administrator was found missing during the examination at Mahagaon Inter College, Kaushambi when Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board was on an inspection at the centre, on Tuesday. Instructions have been issued to immediately remove the external centre administrator and take legal action. U.P. Board officials in Kaushambi (HT Photo)

Strong rooms of a dozen examination centres of Kaushambi were also examined and those with deficiencies have been asked to improve. Shukla also inspected the control rooms of DIOS office, Prayagraj and Kaushambi and the storage room of Durgavati Inter College, Osa, Kaushambi.

In the first shift, Shukla reached the DIOS office of Prayagraj. Here he spent a long time in the control room. He instructed that the examination centers should be continuously monitored till March 9.

The secretary along with his team reached Kaushambi in the second shift and inspected the Mahagaon Inter College Examination Centre. During the investigation, the external centre administrator was found missing.

Before the commencement of the examination, the strong room is opened in front of the centre administrator, external centre administrator and static magistrate only. The question paper packet is also opened after the consent of all three.

National Inter College Bharwari spokesperson Vinod Mishra was appointed as external center administrator in Mahagaon Inter College. Shukla expressed displeasure over the absence of the external centre administrator. The DIOS has been asked to keep an eye on the examination centre. Along with the removal of the external centre administrator, legal action has also been initiated.

The Secretary also checked the storage room of Durgavati Inter College, Osa in the district late at night. Before this, the strong rooms of a dozen examination centres were checked.