U.P.: CBI files chargesheet against four in Chandauli Pocso court
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against four people, including a railway loco pilot, in the court of special judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso), Chandauli district, in a case related with child sexual abuse.
Those named in the chargesheet are loco pilot Ajit Kumar, who was posted in Rourkela, Odisha, and belongs to Patna, mastermind Ajay Kumar Gupta, his accomplice Avanish Kumar Singh, both residents of Chandauli district, and a former junior engineer in the irrigation department, Uttar Pradesh, Ram Bhawan. All four accused are in judicial custody.
The CBI had registered the case against them on April 29, 2022, on charges of sharing and exchanging child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including pictures, videos, and depicting children in obscene manner.
In the CBI probe, it came to light that Ajay Kumar Gupta, Ajit Kumar and Avanish Kumar Singh had exploited children in the age group of 9-12 years of Chandauli district during 2019-2022.
As per the CBI, they also recorded these acts on cell phones and sold the clips on internet.
Later, the central agency had registered a fresh case against Ram Bhawan and Ajit Kumar on charges of sexually exploiting children between January 2015 and February 2016. Bhawan was arrested in November 2020 on charges of sexually exploiting over 50 children during his posting in Banda district.
He is also accused of circulating explicit videos and pictures of his immoral conduct with minor children on various platforms of social media. According to the CBI, it had received information from Interpol, Singapore, about a module run by Gupta in which Kumar and Bhawan were active members, circulating child sexual abuse material on social media.
During the probe, the CBI also came to know that the accused had also forced children to perform sexual activities with one another. The CBI also pointed out in the chargesheet that Gupta used to lure children by offering them chocolates, sweets, gifts, money and cell phones.
Gupta took nude photographs of victims and also threatened them with dire consequences if they informed anyone about it.
-
Ludhiana | Amid credit row, CM announces regularisation of 3,600 employees
At a time when different political parties are indulging in a credit war over regularisation of contractual employees (sweeper and sewermen), chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the regularisation of around 3,600 employees during the Independence Day celebrations in the city. The CM also handed over appointment letters to two employees as a symbolic gesture.
-
LSD outbreak: Vet body demands immediate recruitment of ad-hoc vets
In the view of shortage of staff in the animal husbandry department, Punjab government must recruit veterinary officers on ad-hoc basis on priority to fight with the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle, a former joint director, animal husbandry, Punjab, and Punjab State Veterinary Council member Dr Gurinder Singh Walia said. Walia said of over 6,000 infected animals in Ludhiana, around 190 have died due to the disease.
-
UP cabinet approves setting up of eco-tourism development board
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board, with headquarters in Lucknow, for the development and management of infrastructure facilities in forests and in outer areas of wildlife sanctuaries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the setting up of the board. The CM would be the chairman of the board that would have ex-officio and special invitees as members.
-
Quality digital content for U.P. govt primary, upper primary students soon
Now two crore children studying in schools functioning under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will get better digital study content. On the orders of the state government, Sangam city-based State Institute of Science Education, Uttar Pradesh, will soon enter into a partnership by inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with noted technical and educational institutions to develop quality digital content, said senior education department officials.
-
Gazebo firing: Police arrest cousin of main accused, trio still at large
Mumbai: The Khar police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the Gazebo shopping centre firing incident. This is the first arrest since the incident six days ago, when three men fired rounds outside the Bandra shopping centre and left a note threatening hawkers selling their wares outside the premises. While the three accused have been identified, they are still at large.
