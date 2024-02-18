UP Constable recruitment exam: Traffic mgmt system comes to aspirant’s rescue

GORAKHPUR: The traffic management system proved to be a saviour for many aspirants of the UP constable recruitment examination as the huge rush brought traffic to a standstill on Saturday. Since most of the exam centres were in the same locality, all the roads got choked well before the start of the exam. Crowd of aspirants at Gorakhpur railway station (HT Photo)

“Out of 47 exam centres, most are located between Bank Road to Buxipur and MG College Road. With the help of CCTVs and a traffic control system installed at all 14 important crossings on this route, the police ensured that each aspirant would reach the examination centre on time,” said SSP Gaurav Grover.

Grover, who along with other senior police officials, was himself monitoring the situation, said that the first shift of the exam was conducted peacefully. SP City, Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, also managed the heavy crowd at Miya Sahab Islamia College in Buxipur.

As expected, the influx of aspirants began in the evening on Friday. A huge rush was witnessed at Gorakhpur railway station, where the GRP was on high alert to manage the crowd. However, an unexpected surge on Saturday morning led to a massive traffic jam in the city, lasting for hours in the morning and afternoon at Vijay Chowk, Agarsen crossing, Buxipur, and the railway station road. Numerous aspirants were stuck in the rush for hours, but police personnel efficiently managed the traffic.