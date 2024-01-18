close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / UP government hikes sugarcane price by 20 per quintal

UP government hikes sugarcane price by 20 per quintal

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The cabinet has decided that one-time payment for the increased amount would be made to farmers, says minister

LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Thursday approved an increase of 20 per quintal in the state advisory price for three varieties of sugarcane, taking the SAP for early variety from 350 per quintal to 370 per quintal for 2023-2024 crushing season in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision, taken during a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, would benefit 42 lakh farmers engaged in sugarcane farming being done in nearly 29 lakh hectare area in UP. (Pic for representation)
The decision, taken during a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, would benefit 42 lakh farmers engaged in sugarcane farming being done in nearly 29 lakh hectare area in UP. (Pic for representation)

The decision, taken during a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, would benefit 42 lakh farmers engaged in sugarcane farming being done in nearly 29 lakh hectare area in UP.

Briefing media persons, minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for sugarcane development Chaudhary Laxmi Narain said the SAP for three varieties of sugarcane has been increased by 20 per quintal. While the SAP for early variety has gone up from 350 to 370 per quintal, the SAP for common variety is up from 340 to 360 per quintal while unapproved varieties from 335 to 355 per quintal.

Chaudhary said the cabinet has decided that one-time payment for the increased amount would be made to farmers.

The deduction for transportation from procurement centres to the sugar mill gate has been increased by 45 per quintal with a maximum of 9 per quintal. He said 60% of the sugarcane was given at the mill gate by farmers while 40% was sold at procurement centres.

He said 86% of the sugarcane dues have been paid to farmers in the current crushing season.

The minister said 120 sugar mills are operational in the state, and 40 of them are clearing their dues to sugarcane growers in a week though the law provided them to clear the same in 14 days.

THREE PRIVATE UNIVERSITIES

The state cabinet approved a proposal to set up three private universities, including JSS University, Noida; Saroj International University, Lucknow and Sharda University Agra.

PROPOSAL TO RENAME PANCHAYAT

The state cabinet also gave nod to a proposal to rename the Mundera Nagar Panchayat to Nagar Panchayat Chauri Chaura. It may be mentioned that programmes to mark 100 years of Chauri Chaura incident were launched on February 4, 2021 and these concluded on February 4, 2022.

