UP govt greenlights lifelong free bus travel for elderly women

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yojana’, providing lifetime free travel across all public buses operated by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to women aged 60 and above residing in the state. The move, according to the minister, aimed at fulfilling the commitment made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022 under the ‘Sashakt Nari’ initiative to provide free public transport facilities to women above 60. (Pic for representation)

Following the cabinet’s nod, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the scheme at a function here on Wednesday. Eligible passengers can access free travel by presenting a valid government identity proof, such as a voter ID card or identity card.

Briefing reporters, minister of state for transport (independent charge) Daya Shankar Singh said more than one crore women are expected to benefit from the decision.

The move, according to the minister, aimed at fulfilling the commitment made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022 under the ‘Sashakt Nari’ initiative to provide free public transport facilities to women above 60.

According to the proposal cleared by the cabinet, around 88,438 women passengers above 60 years are expected to avail the free travel facility daily. The estimated financial implication of the scheme is around ₹22.55 crore per month.

“UPSRTC will issue special smart cards to eligible women to enable them to avail the facility. The transport department will reimburse the corporation every month against the free journeys undertaken by eligible women passengers,” the minister said.

The government will also issue directions under Article 162 of the Constitution for completing the process for implementation of the free travel scheme.

“The service is expected to benefit a large number of elderly women travelling for essential, social and other purposes across the state,” Singh said.

The CM will launch the scheme at a function at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan at 10:30 am, which will be telecast live across all 75 UP districts. He will also flag off special buses on the occasion. The scheme is being projected as a Raksha Bandhan gift to women.

Among those scheduled to attend the event are deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, transport minister Daya Shankar Singh, besides the mayor and several local MLAs and MLCs.