UP govt issues directives for Bakrid; gatherings of over 50 prohibited

AAs Uttar Pradesh gears up to celebrate Bakrid, also known as Eid-ul-Adha, the state government on Monday issued directives for the festival in view of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A government spokesperson said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a Covid-19 review meeting with senior officials, where he instructed them to make all necessary arrangements in view of Bakrid, news agency PTI reported.

“In view of Covid, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakrid,” PTI quoted the above-mentioned official as saying. The state government has also asked its officials to ensure that no cows, camels or any other banned animals are sacrificed anywhere.

Only designated spots or private premises are to be used for animal sacrifice, the order said urging for special care during cleanliness, according to PTI report.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 1.7 million cases of Covid-19; on Sunday, its tally went up by 56. Seven more people succumbed to the viral disease while 69 recovered on Sunday, taking the death toll and total recoveries to 22,721 and 1,683,866 respectively, according to the health department’s bulletin. The active cases in the state have declined to 1,260.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, states such as Assam and Karnataka have also issued guidelines for the festival in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

The Assam government has urged people to stay at home during the celebrations and Namaaz at mosque is permitted with not more than five people including the religious head.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s department of Hajj and Wakf has said that not more than 50 people will be allowed to pray in a mosque on the day of the festival. It is mandatory for people to wear masks and a distance of six feet is to be maintained from each other while praying.











