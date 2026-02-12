UP govt prioritises employment and youth empowerment

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has highlighted employment generation, youth empowerment and large-scale recruitment across departments as key achievements and priorities in the 2026-27 state budget presented by the finance minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday. Highlighting recruitment in the police department, the minister said that since 2017, over 2.19 lakh personnel, including 1,83,766 men and 35,443 women, have been recruited, while 1.58 lakh personnel have been promoted. (Pic for representation)

According to an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission has trained and certified 9.25 lakh youths under various short-term programmes over the past five years, out of which 4.22 lakh have been placed in reputed companies

Under the Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana, more than 23,000 aspirants are currently receiving free coaching at 163 centres across the state. The government is also running the Chief Minister Fellowship Programme in 108 aspirational development blocks to ensure youth participation in policy-making and implementation.

The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana has so far distributed 49.86 lakh tablets and smartphones free of cost to students. Additionally, sports kits have been provided to 90,000 ‘Mangal Dals’ in the state to promote youth engagement in sports activities.

Highlighting recruitment in the police department, the minister said that since 2017, over 2.19 lakh personnel, including 1,83,766 men and 35,443 women, have been recruited, while 1.58 lakh personnel have been promoted. Training is currently underway for 60,244 newly selected constables and recruitment for 83,122 non-gazetted posts is in progress.

Under Mission Rozgar, the government has completed the appointment process of 8,966 candidates in government secondary schools, including 1,939 lecturers, 6,808 assistant teachers and 219 principals. Since 2017, a total of 34,074 teachers have been selected in aided secondary schools.

Under the Chief Minister’s Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign Scheme, guarantee-free and interest-free loans are being provided to youth for setting up micro-enterprises. The scheme aims to establish 1 lakh new micro-enterprises annually, which can be expanded as needed.

Labour camps will be set up for labourers working in cities far from their homes and villages. For the first time in the state, a mobile health van was operated as a pilot project to provide health checkups and health education to construction workers.

The Uttar Pradesh Employment Mission has been established to provide employment opportunities to job seekers/workers at the national and international levels.