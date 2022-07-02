U.P. logs 372 fresh Covid cases, two deaths
Uttar Pradesh reported 372 new Covid cases from among 92,925 Covid samples tested in the past 24 hours, said the data shared by the state health department on Saturday. “The state has tested a total 11,73,64,773 Covid samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, U.P., in a press statement.
Two deaths, one in Hardoi district and the other in Lakhimpur Kheri, were also reported in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 20,91,289 Covid cases and 23,540 deaths have been reported in the state. The test positivity rate in the state in the last 24 hours was 0.4%. The overall test positivity rate in the state is 1.78%. There were 3,029 active Covid cases in the state as on Saturday.
“In the past 24 hours, 540 patients recovered and till now 20,64,720 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
Among the fresh Covid cases, Lucknow reported 89, Gautam Buddh Nagar 69, Ghaziabad 34 and Gorakhpur 31. In Lucknow, Chinhat reported 20 new Covid cases, Aliganj 8, Indira Nagar 7, Sarojini Nagar 8, Alambagh 5, Malihabad 4 and Tudiyaganj 3, said the health department data.
