UP man held in Delhi in CPI(M) revival conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Mathura man who is said to be a key accused in a CPI (Maoist) revival conspiracy case, the agency said in a note on Sunday. The arrest was made during a search in Vishal Singh’s West Delhi house, from where digital devices and other incriminating materials were also seized. (For representation)

A senior NIA official said Singh, who was originally from U.P’s Mathura, was a member of the banned CPI (Maoist) and had delivered a drone to leaders of the outfit in Chhakarbanda/Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities. He had imparted technical training to other cadres of CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in the deep forests of Bihar in 2019.

He said the case related to the terror organisation’s conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, comprising UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. He said the conspiracy involved the recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through underground cadres working in urban areas, along with some Over Ground Workers (OGWs) operating in the guise of activists.

The NIA, in August 2024, arrested one Ajay Singhal alias Aman, who was the in-charge of the CPI(M)’s State Organising Committee (SOC) in Haryana and Punjab, in the same case.