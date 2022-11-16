Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. new bioenergy policy attracts 38 investment proposals

U.P. new bioenergy policy attracts 38 investment proposals

lucknow news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 10:54 PM IST

These proposals have come within a month and a half of clearance of the bioenergy policy by the Cabinet, officials dealing with the issue said.

U.P. new bioenergy policy attracts 38 investment proposals (Pic for representation)
U.P. new bioenergy policy attracts 38 investment proposals (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The state government has, so far, received 38 proposals expressing interest to invest around 500 crore in bioenergy plants in Uttar Pradesh.

These proposals have come within a month and a half of clearance of the bioenergy policy by the Cabinet, officials dealing with the issue said.

Fifteen of 38 investors already have land of their own while the rest may have to depend on the government to make land available to them to set up plants.

“We have received highest number of 34 applications, for investment in compressed biogas (CBG), three for biodiesel and one for pallet,” UPNEDA secretary Neelam said.

“Fifteen plants for which land is already available are expected to come very soon after the proposals in this regard are cleared,” she said.

The investors response to the bioenergy policy, she said, was quite encouraging and it was also evident during an interactive meet organised by NEDA on October 15 to apprise them of opportunities to invest under the bioenergy policy in the state.

The proposals have been received to set bioenergy plants in districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Sitapur, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Chandauli, and Sambhal.

Named “Uttar Pradesh State Bioenergy Policy-2022”, the policy seeks to promote production of CBG, bio-coal and biodiesel in the state by providing substantial incentives, concessions and capital subsidy to the producers.

The policy targets production of 1,000 tons of compressed biogas per day, 4,000 tons of bio-coal (pallets) per day and 2,000 kiloliter biodiesel per day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out