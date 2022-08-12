U.P.: Patients at KGMU, PGI to get cheaper medicines soon
Patients coming to premier medical institutes such as the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) or Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) will soon get medicines easily and at good discount after a collective list of medicines is made and supply of the same starts on a regular basis.
Addressing media on Friday, vice chancellor of KGMU Dr (Lt Gen) Bipin Puri said, “A rate contract list is getting ready and new stores under hospital revolving fund (HRF) are coming up. That will certainly give easy accessibility medicines to patients.”
In such a system, any participating institute can purchase medicines and with more than one institute in the system medicines shall be purchased at the cheapest rates. “KGMU has 14 HRF stores and two more are coming up in orthopaedic surgery and cardiology departments,” said the vice chancellor.
He said even the prescriptions are going online and soon less paper will be in use on the campus. “We are putting not just hospital but also clerical work of staff on computers,” he said.
Prof AP Tikku, HoD, operative dentistry, chief medical superintendent Prof SN Sankhwar, dean Prof AK Tripathi, KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh, medical superintendent Dr D Himanshu and other senior faculty members explained the steps being taken to improve patient care facilities.
“The KGMU has also been made nodal centre for monkeypox. We will test samples for the same and train doctors from other institutions to deal with the disease and also provide treatment,” said the vice chancellor.
“With increasing cases of monkeypox in the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research took this decision,” he said.
Medical students at the KGMU who have been doing MBBS for the past several years without success will have to leave the campus. There are 37 such students on the campus.
“We have planned to implement rules from national medical commission (NMC) strictly and soon people who are unable to clear exams in several years will have to leave campus,” vice chancellor, KGMU, Dr (Lt Gen) Bipin Puri said in a press conference on Friday.
Students will get four years to clear a professional (semester) and if they fail to do, they will have to leave the campus. “Some of the 37 students are in first professional of the MBBS for the past 20 years,” said the vice chancellor.
“Some of these students got married while they were doing MBBS and now have school going children also. If they are not able to clear medical exam for so long, they may leave and do something else to move ahead in life,” said the vice chancellor.
