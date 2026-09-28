UP Police to become course creators on Centre’s iGOT platform

The Uttar Pradesh Police is set to expand its role on the Centre’s iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi platform, moving beyond being a learner to becoming a content creator. DGP Rajeev Krishna has directed all commissionerates, ranges, and specialised units to transform their operational expertise into structured, 20-to-60-minute digital training modules, primarily in Hindi iGOT Karmayogi App logo (File)

The directive, issued on September 20, aims to build a repository of job-specific training material based on the experience of police personnel working in different operational and specialised areas. Courses developed by UP Police can subsequently be hosted on iGOT, subject to the prescribed scrutiny and approval process.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform is the Centre’s digital learning platform for capacity building of government employees under Mission Karmayogi. It offers role- and competency-based learning across domain, functional and behavioural competencies, with content contributed by government ministries, departments and organisations, including state governments.

As of August 2026, the government said iGOT had more than 1.7 crore registered users, over 5,600 courses and more than 14.42 crore course completions. The platform offers courses in 23 languages, including Hindi and English.

Under the UP Police plan, formations will identify subjects directly linked to their work and submit proposals detailing the subject, learning objectives and the expected impact on personnel performance. Each course will be 20 to 60 minutes long. The content will initially be prepared as a PowerPoint presentation before undergoing content and quality scrutiny. Courses will primarily be in Hindi, with English equivalents for difficult or specialised terminology where required.

The modules must include narration or a script explaining the presentation and at least 10 assessment questions to test learners’ understanding. Photographs, videos and other visual material may also be incorporated where necessary.

The DGP’s office has mandated scrutiny by subject experts to ensure factual and legal accuracy. The Training Directorate will conduct a joint review with the course developers and subject experts before the material is finalised for uploading on iGOT. Videos developed through the Training Directorate will also undergo review before being included in courses.

Police formations have also been asked to examine courses already available on iGOT and identify material that can be incorporated or adapted to meet their specific training requirements.