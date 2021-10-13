Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP power engineers suspend stir till Oct 19
UP power engineers suspend stir till Oct 19

The power engineers deferred the stir to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals
The power engineers deferred the stir to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals (For Representation)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh’s power engineers on Wednesday announced deferment of their continuing agitation till October 19 to ensure smooth power supply during Dussehra and other festivals but threatened that they would resume their stir from October 20 if the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) management did meet their demands by then.

“We have decided to suspend the nine-day old agitation so that power supply is not disrupted during coming festivals like Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashmi, Valmiki Jayanti and Sharad Purnima,” UP Rajya Vidyut Abhiyanta Sangh general secretary Prabhat Singh said in a written statement.

“The agitation will continue as per the pre-declared programme from October 20 if the UPPCL management does stop harassment of engineers and does meet various other demands,” he warned.

Earlier, UPPCL chairman M Devraj on Sunday appealed to engineers to call off their stir and larger public interest and seek solution to their grievances through negotiations.

