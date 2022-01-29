UP reports 25 deaths, caseload crosses 20-lakh mark

Uttar Pradesh reported 25 new deaths of Covid-19 patients after a gap of seven months, while the total caseload crossed the 20-lakh mark on Saturday.

With 8,338 more people testing positive for Covid-19, the state’s case load reached 20,05,245 and the death toll 23,164, according to the state health department data. It was on June 28, 2021 that the state had reported 25 Covid-19 deaths on a single day.

The state’s recovery rate is 95.9% while that of Lucknow is 95.03%.

“A total of 2,02,582 Covid-19 samples were tested in the state in the past 24-hours and till now 9,90,86,748 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health. In the past 24 hours, 13,910 patients recovered, and till now, 19,22,480 have recovered.”

Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jhansi and Kushinagar reported three deaths each while Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Chandauli reported two deaths each. Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Bulandshahr, Hardoi, Moradabad, Siddharthnagar, Rampur, Amethi, and Basti reported a death each, according to the data from the state health department.

Among the new Covid-19 cases, a maximum 1,705 were reported from Lucknow while all other 74 districts in the state reported fresh cases below 1,000. “Lucknow’s total Covid-19 case load has reached 2,86,471 including 2,662 deaths and 15,170 active cases under treatment at present,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.