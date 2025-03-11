UP to host next presiding officers’ conference

Uttar Pradesh will host the next All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC), said Satish Mahana, the speaker of the state legislative assembly, on Monday. Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will bring out a commentary on rules and procedures in the coming months, the speaker said. (File)

“After consultation with the chief minister, a request was made to this effect by the Uttar Pradesh legislature. A date for the conference shall be announced by the Lok Sabha,” said Mahana during a press conference held to mark the conclusion of the Budget Session of the state legislature.

AIPOC serves as a platform for brainstorming and discussions on the role of Parliament and state legislative bodies.

“Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will bring out a commentary on rules and procedures in the coming months,” said Mahana. Likely to come out by the next session, it will be on the pattern of a commentary on parliamentary procedures by MN Kaul and SL Shakdher, he added.

“We’ve had the full support of all members, even those in the opposition, to run the House smoothly. It has been almost three years of this government, and in these years only twice was the House adjourned,” the speaker noted.

Speaking on the introduction of the facility for members to speak in Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj and Bundeli, as well as English, along with live translation for other members listening, Mahana said, “I think our languages are limited to our homes, but they need to be used more. Many members spoke in regional languages. Members Rani Pakshalika, Rajeshwar Singh and Aditi Singh spoke in English as well. English is a language that is now used in our daily lives and even in Parliament and courts.”

Also, Mahana said a convention of MLAs from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be conducted under the aegis of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)-India Region. CPA (India region) comprises a total of 31 Legislatures, from Assam in the East to Gujarat in the West. After the Africa Region, India has the largest number of member Branches of the CPA. Earlier, a convention of women MLAs from UP and Uttarakhand was organised.

On a query about the consumption of ‘pan masala’ in the Assembly, Mahana, who banned such tobacco products in the Assembly after a stain was found at entrance of its main hall, said, “Many MLAs asked me to name the member who did it, but I did not since the idea was to only give a message.”

Mahana said that two parliamentary committees—one on environment and the other on youth—will be set up. A handbook on the legislature will also be published that will help visitors understand the working, various aspects and sections of the legislature.