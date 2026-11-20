The Uttar Pradesh transport department issued 751 challans and impounded 77 buses during a five-day statewide enforcement drive to check safety violations by long-distance sleeper buses ahead of the foggy season. The headquarters of UP transport department (Sourced)

The campaign, ‘Operation Satarkta’, was conducted from November 13 to 17 on the directions of transport minister (independent charge) Dayashankar Singh, considering the increased movement of passengers during the festival.

Additional transport commissioner (enforcement) KD Singh Gaur said 2,534 buses were inspected during the drive. Fifteen static enforcement teams were deployed at entry and exit points of expressways across the state to maintain round-the-clock surveillance, working in three eight-hour shifts.

Violations of permit conditions accounted for the highest number of cases, with 342 challans issued and 27 buses impounded. The department also issued 122 challans and impounded 16 buses for non-functional emergency exits, while 85 challans were issued and 13 buses impounded for missing or non-functional fire safety equipment.

For operating with more seats or sleeper berths than permitted, 73 challans were issued and eight buses impounded. Another 94 challans were issued and nine buses impounded for carrying passengers beyond the authorised capacity.

The enforcement teams also issued 33 challans and impounded four buses for excessive height or improper loading of goods. Two challans were issued against drivers found driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign yielded ₹24.15 lakh in compounding fees and ₹9.32 lakh in tax revenue, Gaur said.

Transport commissioner Ashutosh Niranjan guided the enforcement exercise, which focused on preventing violations that could compromise passenger safety, particularly during long-distance journeys.