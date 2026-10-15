UPSRTC buses clock up to 107 kmph, breach safety limit

A state run AC bus from Lucknow travelled at 107 kmph for nearly 15 minutes in September, exceeding the prescribed 80 kmph limit by 27 kmph, according to tracking records that flagged speeding violations by 56 UPSRTC drivers across 13 regions. (Pic for representation only)

The month-long review found 43 drivers had crossed 90 kmph and 13 had exceeded 100 kmph. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is identifying such drivers for repeatedly breaching the limit and plans to take them off bus duty for counselling.

“Every bus has a speed-limiting device for passenger safety. Despite this, drivers are overspeeding. We are identifying such drivers so they can undergo training to curb the practice,” said Anil Kumar, principal manager (operations), UPSRTC.

The findings emerged from a review of vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) records from September 1 to 30. Among the violations in Lucknow, an AC Janrath bus from Awadh depot, UP78FN7512, was recorded travelling at 107 kmph for 14 minutes and 40 seconds on September 15.

A Charbagh depot bus, UP78KT1845, ran at 95 kmph for 13 minutes around 9.30pm on September 10. Another Awadh depot bus, UP78FN7523, was recorded at 101 kmph around 12.30am on September 7.

The records show sustained breaches of the speed limit on at least two Lucknow services, raising questions about how buses fitted with speed-limiting devices could maintain such speeds. The review also flagged alleged tampering with these devices by drivers.

Under the proposed corrective action, repeat offenders will undergo counselling. Drivers who continue to breach the limit will be sent to the corporation’s training institute in Kanpur.

The findings come amid a heavy toll from crashes involving roadways buses. According to corporation figures, 423 accidents across Uttar Pradesh between January and July left 223 people dead and 532 injured. Compensation and bus repairs together cost about ₹17 crore.