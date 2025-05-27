Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Viral video: Car seen pulling bike on Lko’s Shaheed Path, probe on

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 27, 2025 09:40 PM IST

The incident is believed to have occurred around midnight, though the exact date remains unconfirmed. A commuter following the vehicle filmed the scene and later shared it online, where it quickly gained attention.

A video showing a car dragging a two-wheeler along Shaheed Path in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, prompting concerns over road safety in the city. The clip, recorded near Omaxe R1 in the Sushant Golf City area, purportedly shows a two-wheeler stuck under a moving car, with sparks flying as it is pulled along the road.

“We are investigating the matter. Based on the viral video and the vehicle’s registration number, efforts are underway to trace the car and its driver,” said Anjani Kumar Mishra, station house officer of Sushant Golf City Police Station.

The case comes just weeks after a similar incident involving an SUV with a Ghaziabad registration that was seen dragging a two-wheeler in the state capital. The driver in that case was located and legal action was taken.

