Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD
- FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) flayed the Centre on Wednesday for issuing an order seeking to levy a penalty for not putting FASTag on passenger and goods vehicles and asked why the tag was held important for vehicles that only plied within the city limits. The party demanded that the government withdraws the order.
Party national spokesman Anupam Mishra said the government had made FASTag compulsory for all new vehicles when it was useless for those who didn’t travel beyond city limits. Mishra was addressing a press conference in Lucknow.
"Why should anyone who does not travel beyond city limits be forced to put a FASTag on his vehicle," Mishra questioned.
FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16. The system works through a unique code for every vehicle enabling digital payment of the toll tax when the vehicle crosses the sensors attached at the toll plazas. As per NH Fee Rules 2008, any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the toll plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times the fee applicable to that category, road and highway ministry had said in a notification. Mandatory implementation of the FASTag system has also resulted in traffic delays at several toll plazas.
Made mandatory for each vehicle, the minimum price for Fastag is ₹200. All this, Mishra claimed was an organised loot.
Also Read: 3,800 FASTag violators pay double toll penalty at Khed-Shivapur toll plaza
He claimed the decision to do away with cash-lanes on toll-plazas would also be a reason for harassment of vehicle owners crossing the highways.
In a different statement, another party leader Anil Dubey criticised the Central government for an increase in the prices of LPG and diesel/petrol.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why use FAStag for cars which ply in city limit, asks RLD
- FASTag is an electronic toll payment system that has been implemented across the national highways in the country since February 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transgender-only toilet opened in Varanasi, it is UP’s first
- The toilet was thrown open for use after the inauguration. It cost around ₹5 lakh and was completed around a month ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways in UP to have solar lights, speed cams for average speed prosecution
- UP chief secretary took stock of the measures to curb road accidents while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No invite to BJP leaders for any function till farm laws scrapped: UP panchayat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 booked for extorting money from bookie in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP; forecast for dry weather tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP STF ‘foils’ terror attack plan with arrest of PFI men with explosives
- A top UP police official said a operation was launched to nab the accused after the STF came to know about PFI’s plan to conduct terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and recruit educated youngsters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman set aside ₹5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
- Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLD hits out at Yogi Adityanath government for not increasing sugarcane SAP
- RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary alleged that the government wanted to decrease the SAP this year but could not dare do this because of ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi
- BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP families hit by road mishap see dip in income: World Bank report
- Almost 50% of low-income households in Uttar Pradesh had to arrange for a loan, as opposed to 10.9% of the high-income households to deal with the financial fallout of the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP’s poor households report income loss after road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox