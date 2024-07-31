Woman cop accuses Dubagga SHO of harassment; probe ordered

A woman constable posted at the Dubagga police station in the city has accused the station in-charge of harassing her at workplace. She alleged that station house officer (SHO) Abhinav Kumar Verma, had misbehaved with her female colleagues as well, and that he covered CCTV cameras installed on the premises to avoid getting caught. (For representation)

The matter came to the fore after she lodged a complaint with joint commissioner of police (JCP)-Crime Akash Kulhary. Taking cognisance of the case, Kulhary handed over its investigation to ACP Kakori Shakil Ahmed. Action will be taken against the SHO after the investigation, said the Lucknow police in a statement.

The constable, in her complaint, alleged that the SHO would call her and other women on WhatApp late at night. “Those who entertained his requests were assigned important posts in the police station,” wrote the constable in her complaint.

“However, those who protested were assigned duties meant to harass them. These women were threatened with actions against them if they protested. Not only this, the SHO made WhatsApp calls and messages at wrong hours. He would even cover the CCTV cameras installed in the police station to avoid getting recorded,” the woman constable alleged further in her complaint.