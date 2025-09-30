Woman dead, husband hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

A woman was found dead while her husband was admitted to a hospital in critical condition after a suspected suicide attempt at their rented accommodation in Chinhat late Monday night. The woman was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. (For representation)

Police said a Dial-112 call around 2 am reported that a woman had hanged herself inside a room while her husband was lying unconscious on the floor, suspected to have consumed poison.

A team from Chinhat police station reached the spot and found the door open.

“The woman, already unresponsive, was brought down by neighbours before being shifted to hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Her husband was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and is currently undergoing treatment,” Chinhat SHO Dinesh Chandra Mishra said, adding his condition was stable.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that the couple had moved into the rented house about eight months ago. Neighbours and the landlord told the police that the two had frequent quarrels, including the one just three days ago,” according to a statement by Lucknow police.

The woman’s body had been sent for the post-mortem examination and her family had been informed, the police said, adding legal formalities were being completed and further investigation was ongoing.