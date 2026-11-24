Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Monday said BJP workers are the real strength of the organisation and called upon them to discharge their responsibilities with full loyalty, dedication and a spirit of service. Defence minister Rajnath Singh at a meeting of the BJP’s Lucknow Mahanagar unit on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) more

Singh was addressing the introductory meeting of the newly constituted BJP Lucknow Mahanagar team and workers at Vishveshvaraiya Hall.

It is the energy, hard work and dedication of workers that takes the organisation forward continuously, he said.

“All workers should discharge their duties honestly. The organisation always respects their contribution,” he said.

Through the Central government’s schemes, crores of people have been provided housing, toilets, clean drinking water and better basic facilities, he said.

“The BJP does not do politics merely to form governments, but to build the nation,” Singh said.

“Even in states where the BJP is not in government, the Centre tries to speed up development works and welfare schemes. The aim of politics should be to give the right direction to society and to serve the people,” he added.

Motivating the workers, Singh said they should fulfil their responsibility towards society in their own area, ‘mohalla’ and ward. No responsibility should be considered small.

“If you have been given the responsibility to contact people in 10 houses, discharge it also with full loyalty and dedication. Keep doing your karma and don’t worry about the result. Honesty, hard work and dedication definitely bear fruit,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, Mahanagar in-charge Tryambak Tripathi, MLCs Mukesh Sharma and Ram Chandra Pradhan along with presidents, convenors and office-bearers of Morchas, IT and Social Media cells were present.