Workshop at LU: ‘Kashmir is the crown jewel of India’s knowledge’

To understand various issues of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from the research point of view and to develop research related understanding on the topic, a two-day workshop on the ‘Understanding of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Trends and Tendencies’ began at the Lucknow University on Thursday. Delegates at the LU workshop. (HT)

It is being held under the joint aegis of the department of political science, Lucknow University, Lucknow and Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Studies, New Delhi. Workshop coordinator Prof Manuka Khanna, HoD, department of political science, LU, welcomed the chief guest pro vice-chancellor Prof Arvind Awasthi.

Padma Shri Prof Navjeevan Rastogi of the department of Sanskrit and Prakrit Languages, Lucknow University, was present as the special guest.

Prof Rastogi said that most of the cultural history of India belongs to Kashmir. Kashmir is the crown jewel of India’s knowledge. Chief speaker Ashutosh Bhatnagar while describing the Sapt Sindhu region said that the life values of India have been created in this region.

He said, “The subject of Jammu and Kashmir is a subject of Indian history which is a subject that connects India. Our relation with Jammu and Kashmir is not only geographical but also cultural and emotional.”

In the first session of the formal sessions of the workshop, Mayank Shekhar, Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, Ministry of Culture delivered a lecture on the cultural background and history of Jammu and Kashmir. In the second session, Ashutosh Bhatnagar presented his views on the political history of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last session of the first day, DK Dubey, advocate, Supreme Court threw light on the process of integration of Jammu and Kashmir and highlighted the facts of the judicial process of bringing Article 370 in the Indian Constitution and its abrogation. In the workshop, research students shared their curiosities related to Jammu and Kashmir with the speakers and expressed their views on the problems and options of research on this subject.