World Sleep Day: ‘Disturbed sleep may cause diabetes, thyroid, cancer’

Disturbed sleep is linked to at least six diseases among humans, said doctors on Thursday, a day before World Sleep Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the significance of proper sleep. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“Disturbed or broken sleep (where you wake up several times during the night) raises blood pressure each time when you wake up and sleep again. This happens because your sleep has five stages, and when you wake up, you may have been in the fourth stage from where you get back to the first and then gradually return to the fourth stage again. This disturbance causes high BP, and hypertension,” said Prof NS Verma, HoD, physiology, King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“Not one but six different problems including Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, thyroid and cancer are linked with disturbed/broken sleep,” said Prof Verma.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Ved Prakash, head, pulmonary critical care medicine department, KGMU said, “About 93 crore people across globe are affected by sleep disorders and 80% among them are unaware about the adverse effects. Such people wake up only when some major health issue troubles them. But by then some damage to the body is done.

“Insulin resistance, disinterest in work, cognitive decline, memory loss is seen among patients with disturbed sleep. I will say if one wishes to remain fit then sleep well. Adults need six to eight hours of sleep, but children may need up to 12 hours of sleep,” said Dr Prakash.

Disturbed sleep results in oxygen imbalance in the body and hence disturbs the normal rhythm of the heart and functioning of other vital organs, doctors said.