Yogi asks VMC officials to take action against touts in housing scheme
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to ensure strict action against touts while expressing unhappiness over complaints of them being active in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) housing scheme and illegally taking money.
The chief minister was in Varanasi where he held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House auditorium to review the progress of development works and law and order.
Yogi Adityanath also took stock of the projects to be inaugurated during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects should be completed on time, he said.
Yogi Adityanath directed divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to conduct a quality check of these projects.
He told Public Works Department engineers that ongoing road projects should be completed on a war footing.
When officials informed him that ₹13,000 crore power dues were outstanding, he directed the officials to get the amount deposited by giving wide publicity to the one-time solution scheme.
The chief minister also inspected Akshay Patra centralized kitchen built at a cost of ₹24 crore on the LT College premises for cooking mid-day meals for students of government primary and upper primary schools in Varanasi.
-
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
-
Tree translocation policy set to take root in Uttar Pradesh as committee finalises report
Residents of Uttar Pradesh would soon be able to help save old trees by getting them translocated (shifted) instead of felling them for construction work as the state is in the process of making a policy for the same. A state-level committee has finalised a report on ETT (entire tree translocation) following trials in five districts of the state. The committee has recommended the shifting of such trees be done 100% for big commercial projects.
-
Most U.P. primary schools yet to procure smart speakers
Government-run primary schools of many districts lag behind in gearing up to impart quality education using modern gadgets as envisaged by the state government. As part of the preparations, district officials on February 8, 2022, were instructed to procure two Bluetooth enabled speakers for each of these schools but even this is still pending in many districts, including Prayagraj. Most districts have failed to procure these speakers till date.
-
Preparations on for Prez’ Vrindavan visit
Agra Preparations are in full swing in Vrindavan for President Ram Nath Kovind's visit on Monday. On Saturday, Mathura police issued a traffic plan for Monday, with entry of all vehicles is prohibited on the VVIP route since 8 am. UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel will also reach Vrindavan to welcome the President. There are similar restrictions on vehicles from multi- level parking towards Prem Mandir in Vrindavan.
-
Ludhiana: Experts concerned over change in seasonality of H1N1 virus
Normally, swine flu cases are reported in October and March, but the cases have started cropping up in June this year. Professor at department of medicine, Dr Rajesh Mahajan, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said that cases of swine flu are usually witnessed post monsoon and post winter. Around five swine flu patients from across the state are currently being treated under the observation of Dr Mahajan.
