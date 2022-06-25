Yogi asks VMC officials to take action against touts in housing scheme

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday instructed Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials to ensure strict action against touts while expressing unhappiness over complaints of them being active in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) housing scheme and illegally taking money.

The chief minister was in Varanasi where he held a meeting with officials at the Circuit House auditorium to review the progress of development works and law and order.

Yogi Adityanath also took stock of the projects to be inaugurated during the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The projects should be completed on time, he said.

Yogi Adityanath directed divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to conduct a quality check of these projects.

He told Public Works Department engineers that ongoing road projects should be completed on a war footing.

When officials informed him that ₹13,000 crore power dues were outstanding, he directed the officials to get the amount deposited by giving wide publicity to the one-time solution scheme.

The chief minister also inspected Akshay Patra centralized kitchen built at a cost of ₹24 crore on the LT College premises for cooking mid-day meals for students of government primary and upper primary schools in Varanasi.