Yogi greets PM Modi on completing 11 years in office

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of 11 years of his government calling it “completion of 11 golden years of service, good governance and welfare of the people”. The UP CM also referred to the Modi government’s various initiatives, saying these measures underline the PM’s commitment to make life easier for the common man. (HT file)

In a post on X, Yogi said, “Heartiest congratulations to all on the completion of 11 golden years of service, good governance and welfare of the poor under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! This is not just a period but a proof of the fact that through service-oriented governance, widespread positive change can be brought in the life of the common citizen. Hearty congratulations to the Prime Minister for the spirit of Nation First, the resolve to serve the people, the vow of Antyodaya and dedication to the creation of ‘Developed India - Self-reliant India’ #11YearsOfSeva !”

In another post on X, the CM referred to the Modi government’s various initiatives, saying these measures underline the PM’s commitment to make life easier for the common man.

“Several public welfare initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which accelerate social and economic transformation, underline the Prime Minister’s commitment to making life easier for the common man, empowering the deprived and making the system result-oriented,” Yogi wrote.

“From heritage to development, from the speed of metro to cheap and easy air travel, from Vande Bharat trains to new highways, from infrastructure to industry, from agriculture to commerce, from national security to social security, from social prosperity to social justice, India is writing a new saga of development in various sectors,” the CM’s post read.

“Ensuring the prosperity of faith, identity, livelihood and economy #11YearsOfSeva paves the way to make India a superpower,” he said.