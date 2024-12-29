Menu Explore
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
Yogi invites Kovind, Shah, others to Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 29, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Adityanath posted pictures of his extending an invitation to these dignitaries and thanked them for giving their valuable time

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath went to New Delhi on Saturday and extended an invitation to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 to special guests, including former President Ram Nath Kovind, Union home minister Amit Shah, Mizoram governor General (retd) VK Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Besides giving invitation letters to the dignitaries, the chief minister presented memento, literature about the Mahakumbh and table calendar, according to a press release.

Adityanath posted pictures of his extending an invitation to these dignitaries and thanked them for giving their valuable time.

About 15 days remain for the Mahakumbh commencing on January 13. The Yogi government has been sending its ministers to different states to invite dignitaries to the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, which will conclude on February 26.

